Who are the best under-the-radar 49ers that could win Super Bowl MVP in 2024?

The San Francisco 49ers look to win their first Super Bowl since 1995 when they beat the then-San Diego Chargers 49-26. The Niners will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

San Francisco has ample playmakers on both sides of the ball. If the 49ers are victorious, several players could take home the coveted Super Bowl MVP trophy. Obviously, star running back Christian McCaffrey (+475) and quarterback Brock Purdy (+225) are front runners. Let’s look at three under-the-radar players who could win the Super Bowl 58 MVP Award.

Fred Warner, LB (+12000)

Four linebackers have won Super Bowl MVP. The last was Von Miller with the Denver Broncos in 2016 and Seattle Seahawks LB Malcolm Smith won in 2014. When Miller won the award, he had six tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as he tormented Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton in the backfield. Smith was all over the place for the Seahawks when they beat the Broncos. He had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a 69-yard pick-six.

Warner is the centerpiece of the 49ers defense. The middle linebacker can do everything from blitzing the quarterback to slowing down the run to dropping into coverage. He led the 49ers with 132 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles. In the postseason, Warner has had 20 tackles and two tackles for loss in two games.

George Kittle, TE (+6000)

Despite the great tight ends that have played in the NFL, no tight end has won Super Bowl MVP. Usually, if the tight end scores or has a good game, the award goes to their quarterback. For instance, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year, beating the Philadelphia Eagles. Star tight end Travis Kelce finished with 81 yards and a touchdown on six receptions, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP Award.

It felt like Kittle underperformed this year, but he was just overshadowed by guys like Brandon Aiyuk and McCaffery. He played in 16 regular season games, only missing the team’s final game for extra rest to prepare for the playoffs. Kittle brought in 65 of his 90 targets for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. He has 108 yards and a touchdown on six receptions through two playoff games. If Kittle can come down with a few scores and more than five receptions, he could make history as the first tight end to earn Super Bowl MVP.

Nick Bosa, DE (+7500)

Bosa wouldn’t be the first defensive end to win the award, but he would be the first this century. Defensive ends likely have to put forth a game-changing performance to be Super Bowl MVP, but Chicago Bears DE Richard Dent was the last to win the award in 1986. The other defensive end to win was Harvey Martin in 1978 when the Dallas Cowboys had Co-Super Bowl MVPs. I’ve never watched the Chicago win from 1986, but looking at the box score, it is hard to see why Dent won the award. He had 1.5 sacks, which is good, but Otis Wilson had two, and Reggie Phillips had a 28-yard pick-six.

Bosa played in every game this season for the 49ers. He had 53 total tackles, including 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Bosa forced two fumbles and recovered another. He has two sacks and two tackles for loss so far in the postseason. The Kansas City offensive line is banged up, and All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney may miss the game. It will be tough for the Chiefs’ offensive line to keep track of Bosa and Chase Young, and if Bosa can tally a handful of sacks and tackles for loss, he could win the Super Bowl MVP Award.

