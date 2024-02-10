Projecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

Super Bowl 58 is set for Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams have key offensive playmakers that have carried them to this point and could make a considerable impact in this championship showdown.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Super Bowl 58

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Projections

Completions — 26.02

Pass attempts — 39.53

Passing yards — 261.76

Passing TDs — 1.8

Interceptions — .45

Rushing attempts — 3.7

Rushing yards — 19.22

Rushing TDs — .17

Fantasy points — 20.19

Mahomes is projected to have a pretty efficient game for the Chiefs, completing roughly 66% of his passes for two touchdowns. This was a relatively “down” year for Mahomes’ by his standards, but he was still productive and managed to make the right throws when his team needed it the most. Part of his numbers dip was due to inconsistent play from his receivers, but the presence of running back Isiah Pacheco made things a bit easier for the two-time MVP and the offense.

Fantasy football

Mahomes is projected to have just over 20 fantasy points, which constitutes a pretty nice night. He’s priced at $15,900 for a captain spot in DFS captain’s mode and you can’t really go wrong with him leading your lineup.