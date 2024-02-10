Projecting 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers will represent the NFC in Super Bowl 58. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl 54 rematch on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium. San Francisco will look to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to step up and be a difference-maker for the offense out wide.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for the 49ers’ wide receiver.

Super Bowl 58

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Projections

Receptions — 5.26

Receiving yards — 64.37

Receiving TDs — .51

Fantasy points — 14.73

Aiyuk led San Francisco in receptions (75), targets (105), yards (1,342) and was tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns. He is projected to be the Niners’ fourth-best player in the Super Bowl in regard to fantasy scoring. Aiyuk trails only Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel. He is projected five receptions and 64 yards, both of which would hit the over on his player prop lines at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy football

For the stats that he put up in the regular season, Aiyuk looks like a deal in DFS. To roster him as a Captain will cost you $13,200, which is the sixth most expensive player in the matchup. His salary cap hit drops to $8,800 as a flex. Aiyuk has a tough matchup as the Kansas City defense allows the fourth-fewest DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers.