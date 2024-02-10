Projecting 49ers TE George Kittle stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is one of the main focuses in this game between his dating Taylor Swift and analysts wondering if he will retire if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl. San Francisco's tight end George Kittle is often overlooked but could be a difference-maker for the 49ers in this Super Bowl 54 rematch.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for the San Francisco tight end.

Super Bowl 58

49ers TE George Kittle Projections

Receptions — 4.35

Receiving yards — 56.68

Receiving TDs — .39

Fantasy points — 12.37

Kittle flew under the radar for the 49ers this season with the presence of running back Christian McCaffrey. Still, the tight end played in 16 regular season games, only missing Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams after the 49ers had already locked down the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. He had the third-most receptions (65), second-most receiving yards (1,020) and the second-most touchdowns (six) on the team.

Fantasy football

Kittle, like the majority of San Francisco's offense, has a tough matchup in the Super Bowl. Kansas City’s defense allows the fourth-fewest DFS points per game to opposing tight ends. If you want to roster the 49ers’ tight end, it will cost you $9,600 to add him as your Captain and $6,400 as a flex. Kittle is projected to score the fifth-most fantasy points in the game for the Niners behind McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.