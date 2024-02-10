Projecting 49ers WR Deebo Samuel stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be held on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs in 2020 and are looking for revenge. San Francisco’s offense has become more dynamic since that game and part of that is due to the growth of wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for the 49ers wide receiver.

Super Bowl 58

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Projections

Receptions — 5.45

Receiving yards — 59.12

Receiving TDs — .42

Rushing attempts — 2.21

Rushing yards — 18.91

Rushing TDs — .12

Fantasy points — 16.50

Samuel isn’t projected to score a touchdown, but he has the second-best chance for a receiving touchdown behind Brandon Aiyuk. Samuel’s versatility is on display in the projections, with 59 receiving yards and nearly 19 rushing yards. The projections are interesting since he is expected to have 5.45 receptions, and his line at DraftKings Sportsbook is 4.5 There could be some extra value there with that line.

Fantasy football

Samuel is projected to score 16.50 fantasy points. This is the third-highest projected total on the 49ers, behind only Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy. The Niners’ wide receiver will cost you $13,800 of your total DFS salary to roster as a Captain. Samuel’s cap hit drops to $9,200 as a flex in a tough matchup as Kansas City’s defense allows the fourth-fewest DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers.