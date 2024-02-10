Projecting 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

With their win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers will represent the NFC in Super Bowl 58. San Francisco will be out for revenge after losing to Kansas City 31-20 in Super Bowl 54. One difference between the Niners back then and this year’s roster is that they now have star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for the 49ers running back.

Super Bowl 58

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Projections

Rushing attempts — 20.32

Rushing yards — 96.91

Rushing TDs — 1.06

Receptions — 4.73

Receiving yards — 38.94

Receiving TDs — .34

Fantasy points — 26.72

McCaffrey has the best projections for anyone playing in this year’s Super Bowl. Even against the stout Kansas City defense, he is expected to have nearly 100 yards rushing and almost an additional 40 through the air. McCaffrey is favored to score at least one touchdown, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him find the endzone multiple times. He had the fourth-most rushing touchdowns this season and was tied for the most overall touchdowns scored in the league with 21.

Fantasy football

McCaffrey is the most expensive DFS option for Super Bowl 58. He will run you $18,000 to roster as your Captain and $12,000 to be added as a flex. The Chiefs’ defense allows the sixth-fewest DFS points per game to opposing running backs.