Projecting 49ers QB Brock Purdy stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. The Niners will be out for revenge after they lost 31-20 to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. Quarterback Brock Purdy is playing in his second season and will play in his first Super Bowl.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for the 49ers QB.

Super Bowl 58

49ers QB Brock Purdy Projections

Completions — 22.42

Pass attempts — 35.76

Passing yards — 257.00

Passing TDs — 1.86

Interceptions — .8

Rushing attempts — 4.07

Rushing yards — 18.87

Rushing TDs — .20

Fantasy points — 20.02

Despite this being his first Super Bowl, Purdy is projected to have a pretty solid game. The San Francisco offense runs (literally) through Christian McCaffrey, so the fact that the QB is projected to attempt around 36 passes suggests that the game will stay close or that the Niners may be playing from behind down the stretch. Purdy gets a nice little boost from his rushing yards, but I’d expect his rushing attempts to be higher just from having to escape from the various blitzes that Kansas City’s defense enjoys implementing.

Fantasy football

Purdy is projected to have just over 20 fantasy points. This would be a good day for him as his counterpart, Patrick Mahomes, is projected to have 20.19. The 49ers QB will set you back $15,000 to roster in DFS as a Captain. This cap hit drops to $10,000 as a flex, but Purdy has a touch matchup as the KC defense allows the 10th fewest DFS points to opposing quarterbacks.