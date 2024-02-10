Projecting Chiefs WR Rashee Rice stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

Super Bowl 58 is set for Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams have key offensive playmakers that have carried them to this point and could make a considerable impact in this championship showdown.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Super Bowl 58

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Projections

Receptions — 6.5

Receiving yards — 74.29

Receiving TDs — .49

Fantasy points — 16.96

Rice is expected to have a productive outing for the Chiefs, hauling in roughly seven catches for 75 yards. The rookie was the most reliable wide receiver option for the offense this season, finishing just under the 1,000-yard mark with seven touchdowns. He’s racked up 20 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown through three games in the playoffs, the majority of those coming in their Divisional round victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy football

Rice is pegged to tally just around 17 points in fantasy and with the price tag of $7,600 in DFS, there could be value to be had in lineups. However, those numbers could be depressed if Travis Kelce receives a bulk of the targets.