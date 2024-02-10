Projecting Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

Super Bowl 58 is set for Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams have key offensive playmakers that have carried them to this point and could make a considerable impact in this championship showdown.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.

Super Bowl 58

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Projections

Rushing attempts — 14.5

Rushing yards — 71.29

Rushing TDs — .69

Receptions — 3.93

Receiving yards — 19.22

Receiving TDs — .19

Fantasy points — 19.25

Pacheco is expected to get a healthy amount of touches in this matchup, taking around 15 carries for 71 yards and a possible score on the ground. The second-year tailback finished the regular season with just under 1,000 yards and has been huge for KC in the postseason. Through their three playoff games, he has racked up 254 rushing yards and three touchdowns

Fantasy football

Pacheco is projected to clock just over 19 fantasy points in the Super Bowl and he’d b a good lineup option in DFS with a price tag of $8,000. San Francisco was one of the best defenses in the league at stopping fantasy running backs, but both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions were able to get 100+ rushing yards against them.