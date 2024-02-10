Projecting Chiefs TE Travis Kelce stats, fantasy football points in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

Super Bowl 58 is set for Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams have key offensive playmakers that have carried them to this point and could make a considerable impact in this championship showdown.

Below, we’ll take a look at the projected stats for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Super Bowl 58

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Projections

Receptions — 7.19

Receiving yards — 77.15

Receiving TDs — .59

Fantasy points — 18.43

Kelce is projected to play a big role in the Chiefs’ passing game, catching around seven passes for 77 yards in the matchup. Injuries prevented him from notching his eighth straight 1,000-yard campaign during the regular season, but he’s been huge in the playoffs with 23 receptions for 262 yards and three touchdowns in three games. Expect him to be targeted early and often in this championship battle.

Fantasy football

Kelce is expected to rack up just over 18 fantasy points for this game and there is potential for him to blow past that number if he finds the end zone a few times. He’s priced at $15,300 for a captain spot in DFS captain’s mode and there could even be some value there if he exceeds the above stat projections in this game.