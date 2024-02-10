49ers final injury report, what it means for Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs for all the marbles in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. It’s been a long season, with plenty of injuries picked up along the way, but the 49ers look pretty healthy going into the game. We’ll take a look at their final injury report below.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. These two teams met four years ago in the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs coming out on top 31-20. The 49ers will look to even the score on Sunday.

The 49ers are the two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. San Francisco has -120 moneyline odds, while Kansas City is installed as the +100 underdog. The point total is set at 47.5.

49ers final injury report

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Questionable: DT Kalia Davis (IR, ankle)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: DT Arik Armstead (knee, foot), LB Oren Burks (shoulder), TE George Kittle (toe), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

How injuries may affect 49ers in Super Bowl 58

There are no notable injuries that should concern 49ers fans for the big game. Kittle dealt with a toe injury, but it never really appeared like something that would slow him down. It’s of course difficult to be truly 100% at this point in the season, but with the two weeks off between the Championship game and the Super Bowl, San Francisco looks to be ready to roll.

