Best player prop bets for 49ers in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers seek revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. These teams matched up in the 2020 Super Bowl, but San Francisco was on the losing end of the 31-20 final score. As the Niners look for their first Super Bowl victory since 1995, here are our favorite San Francisco player prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 58 Picks

49ers player prop bets

Christian McCaffrey — Over 4.5 receptions (-140)

McCaffrey is the most dynamic member of the San Francisco offense. He is effective both on the ground and as a pass-catcher. McCaffrey played in 16 games during the regular season and had 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 272 carries. He added 564 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round. McCaffrey brought in seven of his 12 targets for 30 yards and then followed that up with 42 yards on four receptions in the Championship round against the Detroit Lions. The 49ers are the slight favorites in the game but are facing one of the best defenses in the league. Quarterback Brock Purdy is likely to dump the ball down to McCaffrey throughout the game, and I think he will finish with at least five receptions.

Brandon Aiyuk — Under 61.5 receiving yards (-115)

Aiyuk has been one of the best receivers for the Niners this year. He is typically used out wide but has plenty of upside as he can run a variety of routes. You can make a case that Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel are the WR1 in the offense, but Samuel is a little more versatile and sometimes lines up in the backfield.

Aiyuk played in 16 games during the regular season. He had the most receptions (75) and yards (1,342) on the team and was tied for the team lead with receiving touchdowns (seven). He hasn’t had as much success in the postseason. Against the Packers, he had 32 yards on three receptions, and then 68 yards and a score against the Lions. The Chiefs’ defense allows the fourth-fewest passing yards per game, and Aiyuk should finish the Super Bowl with fewer than 62 receiving yards going up against star Kansas City corner L’Jarius Sneed.

Brock Purdy — Over 31.5 pass attempts (+100)

Despite the critics, Purdy continues to excel in the San Francisco offense. He led the 49ers to a 12-5 record in the regular season and the top spot in the NFC West. This granted San Francisco the Wild Card round bye, and Purdy played a large role in that. He finished with 4,280 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games.

Purdy completed 23 of his 39 pass attempts in the Niners’ Divisional win over the Packers. He finished 20-of-31 for 267 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the NFC Championship against Detroit. Kansas City projects as a tough defense, and Purdy should have to air the ball out throughout the game to keep San Francisco competitive with the Chiefs.

