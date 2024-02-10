Best player prop bets for Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their second consecutive Super Bowl. This year, they will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are our favorite Chiefs player prop bets for Super Bowl 58, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 58 Picks

Chiefs player prop bets

Travis Kelce — Anytime TD (-110)

Kelce scored five touchdowns in the regular season, and it looked like Father Time was finally catching up to the star tight end. Apparently, he was just saving it all of this playoff run by Kansas City because he has looked much more like himself in the postseason.

Kelce played 15 regular season games and had 984 yards and five scores on 93 receptions. Through three playoff games, he has 262 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions. He is Kansas City’s best red-zone threat, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sure to look Kelce’s way as the offense looks to score.

Patrick Mahomes — Over 36.5 pass attempts (-115)

Mahomes wasn’t able to get on the same page as his pass-catchers early in the season. Even though he finished with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, this very much was a season that had him come back down to Earth compared to even last year when he had 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Kansas City finished the season 11-6 and earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC’s playoff picture. They matched up with the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round and Mahomes finished 23-of-41 passing for 262 yards in the win. He had a lighter game against the Buffalo Bills with 17 completions on 23 attempts for 215 yards. Mahomes connected on 30 of his 39 pass attempts for 241 yards in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens to get to the Super Bowl. With how good the San Francisco defense is, Mahomes should have to air out the ball throughout the game to help get Kansas City down the field.

Rashee Rice — Over 6.5 receptions (-115)

Rice had a breakout rookie season and has become the Chief’s best wide receiver. He played in 16 regular season games and brought in 79 of his 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. Rice was second on the team by a wide margin in receptions, targets and yards, but surpassed Kelce and led the team in receiving touchdowns.

Rice has only gotten better in his first postseason. Through three playoff games, he has 223 yards and a touchdown on 20 receptions. Rice brought in eight of 12 targets against the Dolphins in the Wild Card round, all four targets against the Bills in the Divisional round and eight of his nine targets against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.