First reception pick for 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will consist of the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. After all the pre-game festivities from the highly anticipated coin toss and national anthem, the game will begin. Added to the plethora of bets you can place is the first reception recipient.

DraftKings Sportsbook has 25 options for the first reception. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has the best odds to come down with the game’s first reception at +425. He is followed by teammate Rashee Rice (+475), Christian McCaffrey (+500), Brandon Aiyuk (+500), and George Kittle (+600). Let’s take a look at our favorite option as well as a sleeper pick and a longshot pick.

Odds on favorite: Travis Kelce (+425)

While not a dealbreaker, odds for bringing in the first reception of the game could largely hinge on which team wins the coin toss and gets the ball first. If Kansas City gets the ball first, there is a solid chance that Kelce gets the first reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce led the Chiefs with 93 receptions on 121 targets in 15 regular season games.

Kansas City has played three games this postseason. When they beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, the Chiefs scored on their opening drive, and the first completed pass went to Kelce for 11 yards. Kansas City got the ball second in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills, and the first completion was a 25-yard connection from Mahomes to Rice. In the Championship Round against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs again got the ball second, but their first offensive play was a four-yard gain for Kelce.

Sleeper Pick: Deebo Samuel (+700)

While he may not seem like a sleeper pick, Samuel has the sixth-best overall odds to have the first reception. He also has the fourth-best odds, specifically for San Francisco, behind McCaffrey, Aiyuk, and Kittle. Samuel played in 15 games in the regular season and had the fourth-most receptions (60) and third-most targets (89) on the Niners.

San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round. The 49ers’ first drive began with a five-yard run by McCaffrey but was then followed up with Samuel bringing in a 15-yard pass from quarterback Brock Purdy. Aiyuk had the first San Francisco reception in the NFC Championship Game after Purdy targeted fullback Kyle Juszcyk. Samuel had the third target and second reception of the game with another 15-yard gain.

Longshot Pick: Justin Watson (+1600)

Watson may not have seen the target share that Rice did during the regular season, but he had the third-most receiving yards (460) and fifth-most receptions (27) for Kansas City. With injuries to wide receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney, Watson stepped up to help the offense. He hasn’t seen as much work in the Chiefs’ three playoff games but has three receptions for 36 yards.

Watson is a longshot choice, but it isn’t crazy to think he could have the first reception. San Francisco’s defense would likely be keying on Kelce and Rice so Mahomes could find Watson for the first passing gain of the game. Moore doesn’t have odds as he still remains on injured reserve at the time of this writing, but if he is activated, he could also be considered a longshot as he should see more snaps than Watson to begin the game.

