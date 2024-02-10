Two-time touchdown scorer prop picks for Chiefs-49ers in Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Here, we take a look at which players from both teams could be two (or more)-time touchdown scorers in the Super Bowl.

Last year, Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns, but no receiver or running back found the end zone more than once. In 2022, Cooper Kupp and Tee Higgins each caught two touchdown passes in Super Bowl 56.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds on favorite: Christian McCaffrey (+225)

McCaffrey is an unsurprising favorite to score more than once here. Every time the 49ers get close to the goal line, their top strategy is to hand the ball to McCaffrey, and for good reason — it frequently works. He also has breakaway ability when he can lose his first few tacklers. McCaffrey has scored two touchdowns in each of the 49ers’ two playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl.

Sleeper Pick: Deebo Samuel (+850)

Samuel has been dealing with a shoulder injury in the postseason but looked to be in full health during the NFC Championship Game. Samuel was Brock Purdy’s top target, finishing the day with eight receptions for 89 yards. The receiver with the next-most receptions was McCaffrey, who had four. Samuel gets both rushing and receiving looks in the Niners’ offense and has scored two or more touchdowns in a single game three separate times in 2023.

Longshot Pick: Chiefs D/ST (+6500)

Brock Purdy may have a tough time with this Chiefs defense. Purdy played three games in 2023 in which he threw two or more interceptions, and the Chiefs have been forcing fumbles left and right, forcing four fumbles this postseason alone. If the Chiefs defense can capitalize on these opportunities, they could play a major factor in scoring.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.