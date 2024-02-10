Super Bowl 58 predictions: DraftKings Network’s straight-up picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday. Four years ago the Chiefs came out on top, but the 49ers look to even the score in Las Vegas on Sunday. The 49ers are currently 2-point favorites, but many are giving the Chiefs the edge due to Patrick Mahomes and his awesome record in the playoffs to go along with his 2-1 record in Super Bowls.

The 49ers do have the edge on paper though, having had the best offense in the league all season along with arguably the best group of playmakers in the league. This game looks like it will be a close one, so we asked our writers who they thought would come out on top in the end.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

Chinmay Vaidya, Sports Editor

In the three previous instances Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played in the Super Bowl, he only lost once. The one team he lost to had a stout front, speedy linebackers and an aggressive secondary. The 49ers definitely have that but the key difference this time is Kansas City’s own defense.

The Chiefs have rarely had to rely on their defense to win games because Mahomes could always outgun the opposing offense. Even with this playoff run, that hasn’t been the case this season. Kansas City’s defense has stepped up in a big way, and the unit is once again flying under the radar ahead of Super Bowl 58. That’s the way the Chiefs want it to be, and the defense will be the reason Kansas City has back-to-back titles.

Pick: Chiefs ML (+102)

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

“It ain’t like that. See, the king ... stay the king. Aight?”

I’ll keep this simple. The San Francisco 49ers have all the tools to win the Super Bowl. They are stacked with Pro Bowlers on both sides of the ball, including a future Hall of Famer at left tackle, an MVP finalist at running back, and a quarterback who has stepped up and exceeded all imaginable expectations for him.

The problem is that the other side has Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, one of the greatest head coach/QB combos in NFL history who are 60 minutes away from cementing Kansas City as a dynasty. Reid is one of the best coaches in history when having two weeks to prepare his team and Mahomes is near flawless when you put him in a situation where he’s the underdog. Could the Chiefs come up short here? Absolutely. But I’m not betting against the defending champions in this situation. The king stay the king until proven otherwise.

Pick: Chiefs ML (+102)

Grace McDermott, Staff Writer

Pick: Chiefs

Chet Gresham, NFL Editor

The 49ers can win this game, but will likely need Brock Purdy to step up on the biggest stage of his life. I’m not saying he can’t, but I know who can, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is built for the big game, as you can see by his astounding stats through 17 post-season games. He’s just better in the playoffs and with the better pass defense on his side, I see the Chiefs taking home the Lombardi in a close matchup.

Pick: Chiefs ML (+102)

Ben Zweiman, Senior Managing Editor

I almost want to back the Niners because everyone is on Kansas City. But we did the spread pick and that was very heavily on the Chiefs getting points. I don’t think it’s because they might lose by a point or two. It’s because the Chiefs are the better team and the Niners have barely got by in a weak conference. Kansas City’s defense is a big reason it’s made it this far. We haven’t seen that be the case because it’s usually Mahomes and Kelce carrying the team. The defense makes life incredibly easy on Mahomes and the Packers and Lions were able to move the ball on San Fran pretty easily. The Chiefs have the advantage on the sidelined with Andy Reid, under center by a wide margin with Mahomes vs. Brock Purdy, and the defense is the cherry on top. The Chiefs feel a lot like the Patriots dynasty, and they won more times than not. I think Mahomes gets his third ring and the Chiefs go back-to-back.

Pick: Chiefs ML (+102)

Teddy Ricketson, Staff Writer

Fine, I’ll fall on the sword and be the one to do it. I’m taking the Niners to win. Yes, Kansas City has a good defense, but the 49ers have the benefit of the Offensive Player of the Year in running back Christian McCaffrey. The Chiefs’ defense will struggle to contain Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and McCaffrey. San Francisco’s defense doesn’t have a cakewalk by any means, but if they can shut down Kansas City’s first drive and the offense can score points in the first quarter, that momentum will help them avoid the slow start that plagued them in their first two playoff games.

Pick: 49ers ML (-120)

Mike Turay, Editorial Coordinator

Credit to San Francisco and their ability to come from behind in their last two contests. Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in football, Brandon Ayiuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are a superior talented bunch. It comes down to which version of Brock Purdy arrives come game time. Purdy has shown resilience this playoff run and has taken care of the football. Kyle Shanahan is a wizard at play-calling and he’ll come prepared.

However, this Chiefs team has shown they are ready for that repeat.

I won’t highlight the offense too much because we all know what Patrick Mahomes and company can do. I think Steve Spagnuolo will dial up yet another defensive masterpiece. His resume is not bad considering he spoiled Tom Brady and New England’s perfect season back in 2008. I expect L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, and Justin Reid to neutralize the 49ers weapons. Offensively, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pachecho, and Rashee Rice can make splash plays against a Niners defense that has given up 52 points in two games.

Alexa play, “Back to Back” by Drake, Mahomes joins elite company and Andy Reid captures another Lombardi trophy.

Pick: Chiefs ML (+102)

David Fucillo, Head of Sports Betting Content

I got my start in media as a 49ers blogger when I launched Niners Nation. I grew up a 49ers fan, dating back to the 80s, so I’m a big, fat homer. I want to clarify that ahead of time so y’all can take anything I say about the 49ers with a grain of salt.

I’m conflicted on this game. The 49ers are the better team on paper. The Chiefs have a strong roster, but the 49ers are more complete. The two big questions facing the 49ers are, 1) what impact will Patrick Mahomes have on the game, and 2) if the 49ers are leading or the game is otherwise close in the fourth quarter, how will Kyle Shanahan play it?

I think the 49ers can win as the better team, and frankly, could win handily if they bring even their B+ game. If they open the first half like they did against the Lions and Packers, they will lose, but I think they can avoid that this time. Christian McCaffrey takes home MVP honors and the 49ers take care of business.

Pick: 49ers ML (-120)