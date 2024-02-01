Pick on the Spread for Princeton-Yale on February 2

Despite a blistering 15-1 start to the season, the Princeton Tigers enter Friday’s road game against the Yale Bulldogs in third place within the Ivy League with a chance to take out one of the two remaining underdogs teams in conference play.

Princeton Tigers vs. Yale Bulldogs (-4, 140.5)

The Tigers have been one of the most efficient offenses in the country, ranking 13th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and have traveled well, ranking ninth in points per possession in games played away from home.

A big reason for Princeton’s offensive efficiency and consistency has been by doing the little things well with the Tigers ninth in the country in fewest turnovers per possession and are making 78.3% of their free throws, which ranks 11th in the country.

While Yale has played better on defense recently, allowing 70 points or fewer in regulation (excludes overtime) in eight of their last nine games, but is 138th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and have not gotten a boost defensively at home.

Yale gives up the exact same amount of points per possession at home than away from home, but allow opponents to shoot 36.8% from 3-point range, which is 307th nationally in home 3-point shooting percentage defense.

This perimeter defense will get exposed by a Tigers offense that is overall 119th in the nation with a 3-point shooting percentage of 35%, which improves to 36% away from home, which ranks 63rd in road 3-point shooting percentage.

Princeton’s defense is giving up close to the same amount of points per possession as Yale’s, ranking 140th in points allowed per possession, and is good at limiting damage by not allowing second chances.

Princeton is allowing opponents to rebound just 24.9% of their missed shots in games played away from home, which ranks 81st in the country and has the edge in turnover creation, ranking 151st in turnovers forced per possession while Yale is 275th in this category.

With Princeton staying smart and committing the fifth-fewest fouls on a per possession basis of any Division I team away from home and playing at a slow and control tempo of 341st in the nation in possessions per game, Princeton will go on the road and get a big win on Friday.

The Play: Princeton +4