Upcoming Reignmakers UFC Trade-in Recipes, Token Drops for February

A new set of Reignmakers UFC Trade-In Recipes are coming throughout February!

With these recipes, there will be a Trade-In Token drop. The total quantity of tokens being dropped equals the total amount of recipes completions occurring at each rarity tier throughout the month. This token drop will take things to the end of the Walkout Set.

Purchase limits will be doubled 24 hours after the drop. Then purchase limits will be lifted completely 48 hours after the drop time.

Details of note for February Reignmakers UFC Trade-In Recipes

Each event in February will follow the same structure:

Tuesdays - Fighter Trade-In Recipes

CORE: CORE Token + 2023 Fighter Card

RARE: RARE Token + 2023 Fighter Card

ELITE: ELITE Token

LEGENDARY: LEGENDARY Token

REIGNMAKER: REIGNMAKER Token

Wednesdays - Scratched Fighter Recipes

CORE: (9) Scratched fighters + (1) Core Token

RARE: (5) Scratched fighters

ELITE: (1) Scratched fighter

LEGENDARY: (1) Scratched fighter

REIGNMAKER: (1) scratched fighter

Thursdays - Event Pack Trade-In Recipes

(2) 2024 RARE Fighter Cards (15) 2024 CORE Fighter Cards (1) RARE token

This structure applies to all of the upcoming events, and the trade-in featured fighter:

February 3 Fight Night – Themba Gorimbo

February 10 Fight Night – Gregory Rodrigues

UFC 298 (February 17) – Ikram Aliskerov

February 24 Fight Night – Raul Rosas

March 2 Fight Night – Javid Basharat

The fighters exclusively received through Trade-In are from the Walkout Set and are playable all season long. In the event a fighter is no longer fighting in that event, the fighter will still be sold, as the card is usable for the full 2024 season.

In addition to game recipes, Trade-In Tokens will have utility to be traded in for select DFS tickets and contests. Below are the upcoming DFS Contest Ticket Trade-In Recipes featuring Reignmakers UFC cards and tokens:

DFS Contest Ticket Recipes

Supply

If all DFS recipes sell-out, the following supply numbers will be taken out of the UFC ecosystem that otherwise would not have been:

5,400 CORE tokens and 5,000 2023 Fighter Cards

300 RARE tokens and 1,000 2023 Fighter Cards

100 ELITE tokens and 130 2023 Fighter Cards

36 LEGENDARY tokens and 9 2023 LEGENDARY Cards

10 REIGNMAKER tokens and 10 2023 REIGNMAKER Cards

Recipe Reminders

Here are the recipes outstanding:

Traditional Recipes

CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, REIGNMAKER Trade-in 2023 Tokens for 2024 Token recipes

Upgrade Recipes

2023 Trade-in IFW Fighter Cards to 2024 IFW Fighter Cards

2023 Trade-in DWCS Fighter Cards to 2024 DWCS Fighter Cards

Note: Upgrade recipes enable 1:1 trade-in for 2024’s version of 2023’s card.

Instant Win Recipe

Redeem your Instant Win Cards! Instant Win Cards are redeemable for either $100 or $1,000 DK Dollars! These recipes will no longer be available after March 29, 2024. Remember to trade-in your Instant Win Cards to receive DK dollars!

