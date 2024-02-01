Pick on the Spread for Oregon-USC on February 1

After being picked picked second in the preseason Pac-12 media poll and in the top 25 nationally, the USC Trojans enter Thursday’s home game with the Oregon Ducks last in the Pac-12 with an 8-12 record overall.

Oregon Ducks (-2, 149) vs. USC Trojans

The Trojans have dealt with injuries to their backcourt throughout conference play and just got back top scorer Boogie Ellis from injury, but number two scorer Isaiah Collier has missed the past four games and figures to either be out again on Thursday, or playing at less than 100 percent.

In the past five games as a result of these injuries, USC’s offense has failed to reach 70 points in all five games after getting to at least 70 points in 14 of their first 15 games of the season.

Even when USC has had their main contributors on the court, the defense has struggled, ranking 168th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and 307th in opponents 3-point shooting percentage.

While USC is getting closer to full strength with the return of Ellis, so is Oregon with the return of big men N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle after both missed at least 14 games each.

Dante leads the team in rebounds and blocks per game with 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game and in all six games he has appeared in this season, the offense has scored at least 70 points in every one of them.

The added depth in the post for Oregon becomes all the bigger with USC ranking just 183rd in the country in rebound rate and not having a single player on the roster averaging more than 4.7 rebounds per game.

With Oregon 27th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage to exploit USC’s lack of perimeter defense and USC not getting the same production in the paint as they have in past seasons, ranking 293rd in 2-point shooting percentage at home at 48.5%, the Ducks will go on the road and add another loss to the Trojans’ record.

The Play: Oregon -2