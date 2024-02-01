Anthony Davis, Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 1

There are four games on Thursday’s NBA slate to begin the month of February, and there is only one more week until the trade deadline. TNT will have a doubleheader Thursday headlined by the biggest rivalry in the league when the Lakers face the Celtics. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 1

Lakers vs. Celtics

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

Anthony Davis (Achilles, hip) - questionable

Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent remain out for the Lakers, who should have James in the fold. The real question is surrounding Davis, who missed the second night of a back-to-back against Atlanta. If he doesn’t play, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt should take on the bulk of the frontcourt minutes for LA.

Al Horford (rest) - available

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - available

Luke Kornet (hamstring) - questionable

Both Boston big men are in, while Kornet is progressing towards a return. Porzingis is officially off the report, so his ankle injury was substantially less severe than everyone initially thought.

Pacers vs. Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - questionable

Bennedict Mathurin (toe) - questionable

Jalen Smith (back) - questionable

T.J. McConnell (illness) - questionable

Haliburton is expected to play, but he’ll likely remain on a minutes limit for a while. If Mathurin and McConnell both remain sidelined, look for Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith to absorb those minutes with Buddy Hield also seeing more usage. Smith’s status will impact Isaiah Jackson’s DFS value the most.

OG Anunoby (elbow) - questionable

Quentin Grimes (knee) - questionable

The Knicks have rattled off eight straight wins, the last two coming with Anunoby sidelined. If he doesn’t play, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo will have bigger roles. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson remain out, which means Isaiah Hartenstein is a value add at the center spot.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

Darius Garland (jaw) - TBD

Evan Mobley (injury management) - TBD

Donovan Mitchell (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Cavaliers manage their top players on the second night of a back-to-back set. My guess is Mobley won’t play, while Garland has the chance to suit up and remain on a minutes limit. Mitchell has been playing heavy minutes for most of the season and could use a breather.

Luke Kennard (knee) - doubtful

Derrick Rose (hamstring) - doubtful

John Konchar (ankle) - questionable

The Grizzlies are still without Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Ziaire Williams while Steven Adams and Ja Morant are out for the season. Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke are also out. David Roddy, GG Jackson and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the players worth targeting as value adds to DFS lineups for Memphis, but there’s not much else to like about this roster right now.

76ers vs. Jazz

Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

Nicolas Batum (hamstring) - questionable

Tyrese Maxey (ankle) - questionable

Marcus Morris (foot) - doubtful

Embiid remains out, and isn’t even with the team for the game. That means Paul Reed can be added to DFS lineups without much hesitation. De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington remain out, which likely means more minutes for Danuel House and Kelly Oubre Jr. If Maxey doesn’t return, Patrick Beverley will be a good add in DFS lineups.