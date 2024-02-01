Breaking down the 2024 All-Star reserves from the Eastern Conference

The rosters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game are officially complete. “Inside the NBA” has released the reserves for both conferences Thursday and here’s a look at the players who made it for the Eastern Conference. These guys will all be on the same team as the All-Star Game returns to its traditional East vs. West format.

East All-Star Reserves 2024

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

We’ve got three first-time All-Stars on the East side with Brunson, Maxey and Banchero. All are deserving and there was even questions about Brunson or Maxey being a starter over Damian Lillard. Randle is dealing with a dislocated shoulder and will likely be replaced by the commissioner, but the Knicks power forward was having a tremendous season before he went down.

The obvious misses here are Hawks point guard Trae Young and Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Butler has been down a bit, and his injury issues might’ve taken him out of a consideration but it is a bit of a shock the coaches didn’t vote for him. Young is not exactly responsible for everything going wrong in Atlanta, and he’s put up some great offensive numbers. We’ll see if either gets the nod if Randle is officially ruled out for All-Star Weekend.