Breaking down the 2024 All-Star reserves from the Western Conference

The rosters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game are officially complete after the reserves were revealed Thursday evening on “Inside the NBA”. Here’s a look at the players who made it in the reserve category for the Western Conference. The All-Star Game is returning to its traditional East vs. West format, so these guys will all be teammates in Indianapolis.

West All-Star Reserves 2024

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

There are no real surprises here as everyone is deserving, but neither Kings star getting on the board is interesting considering this is based on coach votes. Jamal Murray, Denver’s star point guard, is also an interesting exclusion. You can make the argument for George and Towns to be left off but it’s hard to exclude either given the records so far this season.

None of the key Pelicans players getting in is also interesting, and Kyrie Irving getting excluded despite being a valuable player for the Mavericks is also surprising.