NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 1

With just four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, DFS managers don’t have many choices when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Walker Kessler, Jazz, $4,200

The Utah big man gets a bit of a break Thursday with Joel Embiid out of the lineup once again for the 76ers, which is obviously great news for him. Kessler has gone for 20+ DKFP in the last three games, and should get decent minutes in tonight’s game. Even though the 76ers have a strong defense, they are just above the league average when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing centers. Back Kessler in lineups Thursday.

GG Jackson, Grizzlies, $4,900

Jackson was overlooked in the draft process despite his upside, and he’s proving to be a valuable role player for the Grizzlies as they try to make the most of an otherwise lost season. Jackson has done well whenever he’s gotten decent minutes, putting up 54.5 DKFP over the last two games. He should have success Thursday, even against a decent Cavaliers defense that could be a step slower on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Obi Toppin, Pacers, $4,100

Toppin has been hit or miss of late in fantasy lineups and the Knicks rank first in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards, so this pick does carry some risk. However, Indiana’s offense has been humming all season and as long as Toppin sees decent minutes, he should rack up a solid stat line at this price point.