Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

There are four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with TNT’s usual doubleheader anchoring the schedule. That doesn’t leave bettors with too many choices when it comes to player props, but there are still some great bets to be had. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 8.5 rebounds vs. Lakers (-120)

Tatum struggled a bit in the previous matchup this season with the Lakers, shooting just 6-15 from the field. He still managed 25 points thanks to a 12-13 performance from the free-throw line. The Celtics forward has been strong on the glass, averaging 8.9 rebounds per game over the last seven games. He’s gone over this line three times with two unders coming at eight rebounds, and has tallied at least seven boards in each contest. He had eight in the Christmas Day game against LA. Even with Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford back in the lineup, I think Tatum is able to get at least nine rebounds in Thursday’s contest.

Jalen Brunson over 44.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Pacers (-125)

Not much has stopped the Knicks point guard over this eight-game winning streak, and there’s little reason to believe the Pacers are going to be the first team to bottle him up. Brunson is averaging 31.6 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game over the winning streak and gets to face an Indiana team that ranks 26th in defensive rating. Back Brunson to have a big night at home as he anticipates his first All-Star berth.

Jaren Jackson Jr. under 1.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (+105)

I feel for Jackson Jr. as he tries to keep an injury-riddled Grizzlies team relevant in what has become a lost season. The big man is doing his best at 24.9 points per game over the last eight contests but there’s simply not enough around him to stay competitive. Jackson Jr. has gone under this line in four straight games, and the Cavaliers are ninth in opponent three-point percentage. Even with Cleveland potentially being a step slower on the second night of a back-to-back set, I like Jackson Jr. to go under this line.

Tobias Harris over 23.5 points vs. Jazz (-115)

Joel Embiid is out and Tyrese Maxey is questionable, which means Harris could be the focal point for this 76ers offense. He dropped 26 points in his last game, and tends to see heavy volume whenever Embiid is out. He’s gone over this line four times in the last nine games and gets to face a Jazz squad giving up 119.8 points per game on the season. Back Harris to have a big scoring night in Utah.