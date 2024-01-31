Reignmakers UFC & PGA Pack Break Schedule for February 6-9

Join us all season long in ripping open Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.

Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Here are some of the special benefits that come with Supercharged cards:

5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)

Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for Year 3 via Trade-In Portal (using a Trade-In Token)

UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info

2024 Walkout INTENSITY Pack (Break Exclusive)

Pack Guarantees:

ALL Cards ELITE + (ELITE through REIGNMAKER) Walkout or Supercharged Set fighter game cards

Five (5) ELITE Walkout Set fighter game cards

Two (2) LEGENDARY Walkout Set fighter game cards

8 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - None

RARE - None

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 5.653 per pack*

LEGENDARY - 2.058 per pack*

REIGNMAKER - None

REIGNMAKER SUPERCHARGED - 0.290 per pack*

2024 Walkout SWAGGER Pack (Break Exclusive)

Pack Guarantees:

One (1) ELITE tier Walkout Set fighter game card

Four (4) RARE tier Walkout Set fighter game cards

One (1) CORE Walkout Set fighter game card

Two (2) RARE+ (RARE through REIGNMAKER) tier Walkout, Royal or Supercharged Set fighter game cards

8 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - 1.000 per pack*

RARE - 5.308 per pack*

RARE ROYAL - 0.277 per pack*

ELITE - 1.371 per pack

LEGENDARY - 0.022 per pack*

REIGNMAKER - None

SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.022 per pack*

PGA Break Exclusive Pack Info

2024 Tee Box (ELITE) Pack (Break Exclusive)

Pack Guarantees:

ONE ELITE+ card per Pack

6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - None

RARE - 4.997 per pack*

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.784 per pack*

LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack*

REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack*

2024 Tee Box (RARE) Pack (Break Exclusive)

Pack Guarantees:

TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack

6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - 3.869 per pack*

RARE - 1.620 per pack*

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.512 per pack*

LEGENDARY - None

REIGNMAKER - None

*Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier rounded to third decimal

Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule

Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Tuesday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 9...

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Tuesday, February 6

Break #1 (PGA STANDARD) - $55.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 15 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Break #2 (PGA PREMIER) - $152.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 50 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Wednesday, February 7

Break #1 (PGA STANDARD) - $23.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Break #2 (PGA PREMIER) - $95.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Break #3 (PGA PREMIER) - $126.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 45 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Thursday, February 8

Break #1 (UFC PREMIERE) - $87.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 10 LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 25 ELITE Swagger Packs.

Break #2 (UFC PREMIER) - $96.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 30 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Break #3 (UFC STANDARD) - $39.99 dropping @ 5 p.m. EST (breaking on Fri 02/09)

Break Inventory: 3 LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 20 ELITE Swagger Packs.

Break #4 (UFC PREMIERE) - $124.99 dropping @ 5:30 p.m. EST (breaking on Fri 02/09)

Break Inventory: 15 LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 30 ELITE Swagger Packs.

Note on Multi Purchase

PGA Breaks will begin with a multi purchase of 3. UFC breaks will begin with a multi purchase of 5. From thereafter, purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:

1 Hour following start of drop: Increase to 10

2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25

3 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 50

Note on Changes to UFC Checklist

Based on the feedback received from some of our loyal break community, the team has decided to implement certain modifications to the checklist of fighters included in our break sales.

We will be removing fighters with a low level of remaining inventory from the two break-specific packs. Those fighters include:

Gillian Robertson

Gregory Rodrigues

Ikram Aliskerov

Nassourdine Imavov

Aliaskhab Khizriev

Mike Malott

Jeongyeong Lee

Themba Gorimbo

Marc-Andre Barriault

Jean Silva

Tom Nolan

Yusaku Kinoshita

Additionally, we will also be removing fighters who have officially announced their retirements from the UFC. Those fighters include:

Malcolm Gordon

As we advance through the 2024 UFC season, the DraftKings Breaks team will consistently update and scale the fighter checklist for drops, striving to optimize it based on inventory levels and fighter retirements.

When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks

Streams for each day’s breaks will begin at 4 p.m. EST and run on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

