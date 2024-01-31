Reignmakers UFC & PGA Pack Break Schedule for February 6-9

Join us all season long in ripping open Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.
Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Here are some of the special benefits that come with Supercharged cards:
- 5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)
- Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for Year 3 via Trade-In Portal (using a Trade-In Token)
UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info
2024 Walkout INTENSITY Pack (Break Exclusive)
- Pack Guarantees:
- ALL Cards ELITE + (ELITE through REIGNMAKER) Walkout or Supercharged Set fighter game cards
- Five (5) ELITE Walkout Set fighter game cards
- Two (2) LEGENDARY Walkout Set fighter game cards
- 8 cards total
- Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - None
- RARE - None
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 5.653 per pack*
- LEGENDARY - 2.058 per pack*
- REIGNMAKER - None
- REIGNMAKER SUPERCHARGED - 0.290 per pack*
2024 Walkout SWAGGER Pack (Break Exclusive)
- Pack Guarantees:
- One (1) ELITE tier Walkout Set fighter game card
- Four (4) RARE tier Walkout Set fighter game cards
- One (1) CORE Walkout Set fighter game card
- Two (2) RARE+ (RARE through REIGNMAKER) tier Walkout, Royal or Supercharged Set fighter game cards
- 8 cards total
- Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - 1.000 per pack*
- RARE - 5.308 per pack*
- RARE ROYAL - 0.277 per pack*
- ELITE - 1.371 per pack
- LEGENDARY - 0.022 per pack*
- REIGNMAKER - None
- SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.022 per pack*
PGA Break Exclusive Pack Info
2024 Tee Box (ELITE) Pack (Break Exclusive)
- Pack Guarantees:
- ONE ELITE+ card per Pack
- 6 cards total
- Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - None
- RARE - 4.997 per pack*
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.784 per pack*
- LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack*
- REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack*
2024 Tee Box (RARE) Pack (Break Exclusive)
- Pack Guarantees:
- TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack
- 6 cards total
- Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - 3.869 per pack*
- RARE - 1.620 per pack*
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.512 per pack*
- LEGENDARY - None
- REIGNMAKER - None
*Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier rounded to third decimal
Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule
Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Tuesday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 9...
Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!
Tuesday, February 6
Break #1 (PGA STANDARD) - $55.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 15 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.
Break #2 (PGA PREMIER) - $152.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 50 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.
Wednesday, February 7
Break #1 (PGA STANDARD) - $23.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.
Break #2 (PGA PREMIER) - $95.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.
Break #3 (PGA PREMIER) - $126.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 45 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.
Thursday, February 8
Break #1 (UFC PREMIERE) - $87.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 10 LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 25 ELITE Swagger Packs.
Break #2 (UFC PREMIER) - $96.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 30 RARE Tee Box Packs.
Break #3 (UFC STANDARD) - $39.99 dropping @ 5 p.m. EST (breaking on Fri 02/09)
- Break Inventory: 3 LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 20 ELITE Swagger Packs.
Break #4 (UFC PREMIERE) - $124.99 dropping @ 5:30 p.m. EST (breaking on Fri 02/09)
Break Inventory: 15 LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 30 ELITE Swagger Packs.
Note on Multi Purchase
PGA Breaks will begin with a multi purchase of 3. UFC breaks will begin with a multi purchase of 5. From thereafter, purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:
- 1 Hour following start of drop: Increase to 10
- 2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25
- 3 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 50
Note on Changes to UFC Checklist
Based on the feedback received from some of our loyal break community, the team has decided to implement certain modifications to the checklist of fighters included in our break sales.
We will be removing fighters with a low level of remaining inventory from the two break-specific packs. Those fighters include:
- Gillian Robertson
- Gregory Rodrigues
- Ikram Aliskerov
- Nassourdine Imavov
- Aliaskhab Khizriev
- Mike Malott
- Jeongyeong Lee
- Themba Gorimbo
- Marc-Andre Barriault
- Jean Silva
- Tom Nolan
- Yusaku Kinoshita
Additionally, we will also be removing fighters who have officially announced their retirements from the UFC. Those fighters include:
- Malcolm Gordon
As we advance through the 2024 UFC season, the DraftKings Breaks team will consistently update and scale the fighter checklist for drops, striving to optimize it based on inventory levels and fighter retirements.
When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks
Streams for each day’s breaks will begin at 4 p.m. EST and run on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!
