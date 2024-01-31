Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan has Patriots taking OT in first round of his 2024 NFL mock draft

With the Senior Bowl practices in full swing, mock drafts for the 2024 NFL Draft are ramping up. Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network released his latest mock draft on January 29. This is Caplan’s second overall mock draft as he looks to predict what will happen this April. Let’s take a look at the mock draft and see what Caplan thinks will happen as January wraps up.

What will Bears do with Justin Fields and the 1st pick?

One of the biggest decisions of the entire NFL Draft will be what Chicago does with the first overall pick. They traded back last season and are in a prime position to trade back again if they want to keep Justin Fields as their starting quarterback. Whether they don’t believe Fields is their long-term option or if they want to reset the payday clock for the quarterback position, they could trade Fields and then select a quarterback with this pick.

Caplan doesn’t include any potential trade involving Fields but does have Chicago staying put at No. 1 and drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams. He remains the consensus No. 1 overall pick, it just varies by mock drafts which team he officially lands with.

Where does Heisman winner Jayden Daniels go?

Caplan has Daniels going 11th overall to the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran Kick Cousins is a free agent, and if Minnesota chooses not to bring him back or they can’t agree to terms, they would only have Nick Mullens and second-year quarterback Jaren Hall on the roster, and neither one looked great given the opportunity this season. Daniels could start day one and would be the third quarterback taken in the draft according to Caplan.

Top 3 wide receivers off the board?

1.04 — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, Arizona Cardinals

1.06 — Malik Nabers, LSU, New York Giants

1.17 — Rome Odunze, Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Harrison is considered not only the top wide receiver on the board but is often the first player drafted who isn’t a quarterback. His landing spot varies depending on what analysts believe the New England Patriots will do at No. 3, but Caplan has him at four to Arizona, who should definitely be in the mix for drafting a wide receiver.

Nabers and Odunze round out the trio that is considered the best wideouts in the class. Strong performances at the NFL Combine could see the order flip flop, and Odunze very well may not last until 17th overall.

What positions were taken in the first round?

OT — 6

WR — 5

CB — 7

QB — 3

EDGE — 4

DT — 3

TE — 1

G — 2

S — 1

Final thoughts

There’s a lot to like about Caplan’s draft. I do think that Williams and Drake Maye find themselves going No. 1 and No. 2 overall. I know the Patriots need some help on their line, but with how bad their receiving corps is, I can’t see them not taking either Harrison Jr. or Daniels at No. 3. The Los Angeles Chargers have too many free agents on offense not to at least look at Brock Bowers at No. 5, and he would provide a reliable option for quarterback Justin Herbert.

I also agree with Caplan in thinking that the positions most represented in the first round will be corners and offensive tackles. Almost every team picking after No. 20 needs one or the other and it is a deep class for both position groups.