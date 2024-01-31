Pick on the Spread for Boise State-New Mexico on January 31

The New Mexico Lobos enter Wednesday’s home game on a five game winning streak with each win by double figures, but the 18-3 Lobos host a Boise State Broncos team that at 14-6, is in search of a big win for their resume.

Boise State Broncos vs. New Mexico Lobos (-11, 152.5)

While the Boise State offense is 158th in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis, the team is doing the little things to keep themselves close in games.

When playing away from home, Boise State is allowing opponents to grab only 18.1% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, which gives the Broncos the country’s third-best road defensive rebound percentage.

While the buzz around New Mexico since Richard Pitino became their coach has mostly been geared towards their offense, it has been on defense where the team has been most efficient. Entering Tuesday’s games, New Mexico was 12th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis while ranking 33rd in points scored on a per possession basis.

The perimeter also figures to be off limited for New Mexico with the way Boise State has guarded the 3-point arc, allowing opponents to shoot just 28.8% from 3-point range, which ranks 11th in the country.

Overall, Boise State is 61st in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis away from home and play an aggressive style that involves a fair amount of fouling with 20% of their points allowed coming from free throws, which is 119tj in the country out of 362 Division I teams in highest percent of points allowed coming from free throws.

With New Mexico 256th in the nation in free throw shooting percentage at 69.6%, the Boise State defense will take New Mexico out of their normal flow and make this a bigger test than expected for the Lobos.

The Play: Boise State +11