NASCAR schedule for 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR is back ... sort of. The regular season does not start until the week after the Super Bowl, but this weekend brings the annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The exhibition race was previously held in Daytona, but was moved to Los Angeles in 2022.

Drivers will not earn points in this race, but it gives them a chance to get back behind the wheel for the first time this season. They’ll race around a quarter-mile oval, with 150 laps accounting for 37.5 miles.

The two-day festivities open on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. with the NASCAR Mexico Series running practice and qualifying for the King Taco la Batalla en El Coliseo. This is the first-ever Mexico series race to run in the state of California. There will be two practices at 1:15 and 2:45, and then qualifying at 4:30.

Cup Series practice then runs at 6 p.m. and is followed by four qualifying heat races, with all the events airing on FS1. On Sunday, there will be a last chance qualifying race at 6:30 p.m. for the drivers who do not qualify from the heats. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will run at 8 p.m. Both events will air on Fox.

Kyle Larson and 2023 race-winner Martin Truex, Jr. are co-favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds. William Byron and Kyle Busch follow at +900.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, February 3

1:15 p.m. — Mexico practice 1 — No TV

2:45 p.m. — Mexico practice 2 — No TV

4:30 p.m. — Mexico qualifying — FS1

6:00 p.m. — Practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

8:30 p.m. — Qualifying Heat Race No. 1 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

8:45 p.m. — Qualifying Heat Race No. 2 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

9:00 p.m. — Qualifying Heat Race No. 3 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

9:15 p.m. — Qualifying Heat Race No. 4 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, February 4

4:30 p.m. — King Taco la Batalla en El Coliseo, Mexico Series — FS1

6:30 p.m. — Last Chance Qualifying Race — Fox, FOX.com/live

8:00 p.m. — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Fox, FOX.com/live