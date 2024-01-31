Nuggets vs. Thunder pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, January 31

Two of the best teams in the Western Conference collide when the Denver Nuggets (33-15) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-15) Wednesday evening. These teams are contending for the top seed in the conference, as both are within a game of the first-place Timberwolves. The Nuggets have won their last two games, while the Thunder are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. This is the fourth meeting between the teams this season, with Oklahoma City winning two of the previous three contests.

Nikola Jokic is questionable for the Nuggets with a back issue, while Julian Strawther remains out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort are all listed as questionable for the Thunder, while Jalen Williams has been ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered Monday against Minnesota.

The Thunder are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 227.5. Oklahoma City is -115 on the moneyline while Denver is -105.

Nuggets vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -1

For now, let’s presume everyone who is listed as questionable plays. The Thunder are a league-best 30-16-1 ATS on the season, going 16-7 ATS at home. Oklahoma City is 17-6 at home this season. The Nuggets are 20-26-2 ATS and have struggled on the road, going 14-11 overall and 8-16-1 ATS.

Oklahoma City is 13-5 ATS as a home favorite and needs to snap a losing streak, while the Nuggets just ran the gauntlet of most of the top teams in the East. I like the Thunder to bounce back with a nice result at home.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

Two of the previous three meetings between these teams have gone under this line. The Thunder are 13-10 to the over as the home team but have gone under their totals in five of the last six games. The Nuggets are 9-16 to the over as the road team, and have gone under their totals in six straight games. I like the under to hit here.