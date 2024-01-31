NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 31

Nine of the 10 NBA games on Wednesday’s schedule at part of the main DraftKings DFS slate, which means there are plenty of spots for managers to find bargain plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves, $4,500

Alexander-Walker has been solid of late, topping 22 DKFP in four of his last five games. He gets a great matchup against the Mavericks, who are going to be without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas is last in the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings anyway, and the possibility of NAW getting more minutes if this turns into a blowout is high. He’s a strong addition to any lineup at this price.

Norman Powell, Clippers, $4,600

Powell can be a bit of a hit-or-miss prospect when it comes to fantasy basketball. He went for 30.3 DKFP against the Lakers last week, but managed just 14 DKFP in 17 minutes in a blowout win over the Celtics. Powell should see a higher workload against the Wizards, who are tied for last with the Mavs in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings. It’s going to be hard to pass up on the Clippers swingman for lineups tonight.

Eric Gordon, Suns, $4,700

Gordon is coming off a massive game over the Heat where he went for 44.5 DKFP in 34 minutes of action. He should see a similar workload tonight against the Nets, especially if Grayson Allen is sidelined. The Nets rank 24th in opponent three-point percentage, which is where Gordon really thrives. Brooklyn ranks 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. Back the Suns sharpshooter to have a big night in this primetime encounter.