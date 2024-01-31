Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

We’ve got 10 games in the NBA Wednesday, with a doubleheader on ABC/ESPN featuring Kevin Durant’s return to Brooklyn and Damian Lillard’s return to Portland following their trades. Should Durant and Lillard be among the best player props bets to back for the day’s action? Here’s some of our favorite plays Wednesday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell under 28.5 points vs. Pistons (-115)

This is certainly a risky call given Mitchell’s ability to catch fire and Detroit’s lackluster defense, but the Cavaliers guard only managed 20 points in his lone matchup with the Pistons this season. He struggled from the floor and largely didn’t need to deliver a massive scoring performance for Cleveland to get the win. The Cavaliers might get another blowout here and that could lead to Mitchell sitting earlier, which would help the under on this line.

James Harden over 9.5 assists vs. Wizards (-115)

Harden has been on fire for the Clippers, averaging 10.1 assists per game in his last 15 contests. He’s gone over this line 10 times, with two of his unders coming at nine assists. The Wizards present an excellent matchup for Harden to hit double-digit assists again, as they rank 30th in opponent assists allowed per game. Back the Beard to keep his assist numbers up tonight.

Jimmy Butler over 5.5 rebounds vs. Kings (+105)

The Heat are in a big slump right now and need their best player to step up. That probably means some additional effort on the glass, which Butler is capable of dominating. He’s tallied eight assists in each of the last two games and while the Kings are just outside the top 10 in opponent assists, the Heat are right behind them in this category. It’s a fairly even matchup and in those cases, I like the players with more talent and willpower to get the job done. Butler has those attributes, and has been involved more on the glass in his last two games. I like him to go over this line against Sacramento.

Devin Booker over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (+110)

Booker has been on fire during this 10-game stretch for Phoenix, averaging 34.9 points per game. He’s shooting a respectable 38.4% from behind the arc, and has gone over this line three times with three unders coming at two made triples. In last week’s primetime ABC game, Booker hit six triples against the Mavericks. He should have similar success against the Nets, who rank 24th in opponent three-point percentage.

Damian Lillard 30+ points vs. Trail Blazers (+130)

The Bucks point guard hasn’t hit this mark in the last five games, and has only hit 30+ points in 13 of his 44 games with Milwaukee. However, this is a special moment for him as he returns to the franchise he largely is responsible for elevating. Lillard will want to put on a show for the Portland fans as more of a “thank you for the support” instead of a revenge game. I like him to go for a big number tonight.