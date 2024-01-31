Latest injury updates for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco ahead of Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. Running back Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs’ leading rusher, appeared on the injury report ahead of the title game. Check back here for updates on Pacheco’s injuries.

NFL Playoffs 2024: 49ers vs. Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco injury updates

Isiah Pacheco was listed as a DNP with toe and ankle injuries on Wednesday, January 31, with 11 days remaining until the Super Bowl. The Chiefs did not host practice on Wednesday, but still issued an injury report.

The teams competing in the Super Bowl have a full two weeks between the conference championships and the title game, so Pacheco sitting out of practice on Wednesday may be more of a safeguard than a major concern for the Chiefs, as the running back was a full participant in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

If Pacheco is limited or out, we would expect to see Clyde Edwards-Helaire take over as the primary back. Pacheco has amassed 254 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards in the postseason, compared to Edwards-Helaire’s 53 on the ground and seven in the air.

Pacheco’s absence would certainly affect the Chiefs’ chances at their second consecutive Super Bowl win and would likely change the spread on the game. However, with over a week remaining until kickoff, Chiefs fans don’t need to sound the alarm on their rushing game just yet.