Pick on the Spread for Syracuse-Boston College on January 30

In year one without longtime coach Jim Boeheim, the Syracuse Orange have held their own with a 5-4 mark in ACC play and will look to build on that mark when they face the Boston College Eagles on the road on Tuesday.

Syracuse Orange vs. Boston College Eagles (-4.5, 149)

When these teams met earlier in January, Syracuse got a win at home 69-59 with Boston College losing the turnover battle, committing 22 turnovers to Syracuse’s eight, something that should be more even this time around.

For the season, Boston College is 19th in the country in turnovers per possession committed and are turning the ball over on just 11.4% of possessions at home this season, which is the seventh-best home turnover per possession percentage in the country.

The overall defensive edge does belong with the Orange with the team 82nd in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis compared to Boston College, who is 178, but the Eagles are a far better defensive team at home, allowing 9.9 points per 100 possessions fewer at home than away from home.

Where Syracuse is most vulnerable is on the glass, entering Tuesday 290th in defensive rebound rate, which drops to 335th away from home, allowing opponents to grab 34% of their missed shots as offensive rebounds when away from home.

Outside shooting struggles also are of concern for Syracuse’s they are shooting just 30.2% from 3-point range in games played away from home, which ranks 277th in the nation’s top.

While Boston College is just 278th in America in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, Syracuse shot just 28.6% from 3-point range in the first meeting and are unlikely to have the same free throw disparity as they did in the first meeting.

When these two played on January 10, Boston College was 3-of-4 at the free throw line while Syracuse was 17-of-23. Boston College is making nearly 5.5 more free throws per 100 possessions at home than away from home while Syracuse is making 4.5 fewer free throws per 100 game away from home than at home.

With Boston College on of the best teams in the country in taking care of the ball at home coupled with Syracuse’s rebounding issues, the Eagles will avenge their loss to Syracuse from earlier in January.

The Play: Boston College -4.5