College basketball expert pick for No. 15 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 TCU on Tuesday

We have top 25 action in the Big 12 this evening as the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders head to Forth Worth to meet the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN2.

Texas Tech (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) finds itself near the top of the Big 12 standings and last edged No. 23 Oklahoma in an 85-84 nailbiter on Saturday. These teams were trading haymakers for most of the contest before the Sooners jumped out to a nine-point lead in the second half. The Red Raiders didn’t flinch as they stormed back ahead and made their free throws in the final minute to survive. Chance McMillan came up huge off the bench with 27 points and eight rebounds.

TCU (15-5, 4-3 Big 12) survived a wild three-overtime affair against rival Baylor on Saturday, escaping Waco with a 105-102 victory. The teams traded punches throughout the third OT period before Jameer Nelson Jr. put the Horned Frogs on top with a jumper with 10 seconds remaining. The son of the NBA All-Star finished the game with 30 points off the bench.

This is a battle of two very efficient offenses and this game will most likely come down to which team can get the other out of its comfort zone. 58% of TCU’s points have come from two, so Tech will be better served trying to force the Horned Frogs into taking long jumpers and threes. Meanwhile, a sizable chunk of Tech’s points are coming from downtown, so the Horned Frogs need to lock down the perimeters and try to force them inside.

What this game means for Texas Tech

The Big 12 has been a giant battle royal as expected and Tech is the only team that has only taken one loss in conference play so far. The Red Raiders would love to maintain its spot at the top of the league standings and a win tonight would not only keep them there, but strengthen its resume even more.

What this game means for TCU

TCU has been surviving through Big 12 play and two victories last week earned it a spot back in the AP Top 25 on Monday. The Horned Frogs need to maintain that momentum with a win at home here, or risk falling back with the rest of the pack in this tough league.

Texas Tech vs. TCU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -5

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: TCU -128, Texas Tech +180

Pick: TCU -5