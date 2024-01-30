Outright winner picks for the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off from the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, February 1. The pro-am component will take place on Thursday and Friday, but the pros will have the weekend all to themselves. Most of the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars will make an appearance at the designated event, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa.

Justin Rose won it all last year with a score of -18, and returns to the field. Dustin Johnson was the last golfer to win back-to-back victories at Pebble Beach in 2009 and 2010.

Here are our top picks to win it all. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Spieth +1800

Jordan Spieth has found success at Pebble Beach in the past, and while his career has been marked with quite the roller coaster of high highs and low lows, I like him to emerge atop this field as the weekend comes to a close. Spieth had a third-place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to kick off his 2024 season, playing against many of the same golfers that he will face at Pebble Beach. He excelled in multiple elevated events last season, and won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017.

Spieth ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green. He has finished in the top 10 in three of his last four appearances at Pebble Beach, and has clearly found success on the links before.

Collin Morikawa +2000

Morikawa had four top-seven finishes in a row before missing the cut at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open. If we can mark that down as a stroke of bad luck in the middle of a hot streak rather than the end of his recent success, Morikawa will have a great chance at Pebble Beach.

This will mark Morikawa’s first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He played the course in the 2019 U.S. Open and finished with a T35. He ranks sixth in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months and fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.

Russell Henley +5000

Henley has not played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am since 2019. He missed the cut then, but grabbed a T15 finish in 2018. Henley finished 2023 with five top-20 finishes in a row, and grabbed a T4 finish at the Sony Open in January.

Henley ranks eighth in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months and fifth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green. He is our favorite long shot at Pebble Beach this week.