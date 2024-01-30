Opening odds for 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA TOUR heads to the Pebble Beach Golf Links this week for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This event features some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest names, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy & Scheffler enter as the co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +800. McIlroy has not played in a PGA TOUR event since August 2023, though he has teed off in several DP World Tour tournaments. California’s own Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are both T3 on the odds board at +1200.

Last year’s winner, Justin Rose, comes in at +8000 to repeat. Rose won in 2023 with a final score of -18, three strokes ahead of the runners-up. Spieth, the 2022 Pebble Beach runner-up and 2017 champion, enters at +1800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday, February 1.