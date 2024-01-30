 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The field is set for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
The Sentry - Final Round Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA TOUR heads to the Pebble Beach Golf Links this week for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This event features some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest names, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy & Scheffler enter as the co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +800. McIlroy has not played in a PGA TOUR event since August 2023, though he has teed off in several DP World Tour tournaments. California’s own Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are both T3 on the odds board at +1200.

Last year’s winner, Justin Rose, comes in at +8000 to repeat. Rose won in 2023 with a final score of -18, three strokes ahead of the runners-up. Spieth, the 2022 Pebble Beach runner-up and 2017 champion, enters at +1800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday, February 1.

2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds

Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +800 +190 −110
Rory McIlroy +800 +200 −105
Xander Schauffele +1200 +280 +130
Viktor Hovland +1200 +280 +140
Max Homa +1600 +360 +165
Patrick Cantlay +1800 +400 +190
Jordan Spieth +1800 +400 +190
Collin Morikawa +2000 +400 +200
Justin Thomas +2200 +500 +230
Ludvig Aberg +2500 +600 +260
Tommy Fleetwood +3000 +600 +280
Matt Fitzpatrick +3000 +650 +280
Tony Finau +3500 +700 +320
Sungjae Im +3500 +750 +330
Sam Burns +3500 +750 +330
J.T. Poston +4000 +850 +360
Cameron Young +4000 +850 +360
Byeong Hun An +4000 +800 +360
Russell Henley +4500 +900 +360
Jason Day +4500 +900 +400
Nicolai Hojgaard +4500 +900 +400
Tom Kim +5000 +1000 +450
Eric Cole +5000 +1000 +450
Beau Hossler +5500 +1100 +450
Adam Scott +5500 +1100 +500
Wyndham Clark +6000 +1200 +500
Keegan Bradley +6500 +1200 +550
Hideki Matsuyama +6500 +1200 +500
Sahith Theegala +7000 +1400 +550
Denny McCarthy +7000 +1400 +550
Brian Harman +7000 +1400 +550
Stephan Jaeger +7500 +1400 +600
Chris Kirk +7500 +1400 +600
Cam Davis +7500 +1400 +600
Adam Hadwin +7500 +1400 +600
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1400 +600
Patrick Rodgers +8000 +1600 +650
Justin Rose +8000 +1600 +650
Corey Conners +8000 +1600 +650
Sepp Straka +9000 +1800 +700
Kevin Yu +9000 +1800 +750
Keith Mitchell +9000 +1800 +700
Harris English +9000 +1600 +700
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000 +1800 +700
Brendon Todd +9000 +1600 +700
Taylor Montgomery +10000 +1800 +750
Matthieu Pavon +10000 +1800 +750
Kurt Kitayama +10000 +2000 +800
Andrew Putnam +10000 +1800 +750
Alex Noren +10000 +1800 +750
Adam Schenk +10000 +2000 +800
Rickie Fowler +11000 +2200 +900
Nick Taylor +11000 +2000 +800
Emiliano Grillo +11000 +2000 +800
Tom Hoge +13000 +2500 +900
Thomas Detry +13000 +2800 +1000
Nick Dunlap +13000 +2500 +1000
Mark Hubbard +13000 +2500 +900
Maverick McNealy +15000 +2800 +1100
Mackenzie Hughes +15000 +3000 +1100
Luke List +15000 +3000 +1100
Erik Van Rooyen +15000 +2800 +1100
Adam Svensson +15000 +2800 +1000
Taylor Moore +18000 +3500 +1200
Matt Kuchar +18000 +3500 +1200
Lucas Glover +18000 +3000 +1100
Brandon Wu +18000 +3500 +1200
Ben Griffin +18000 +3500 +1200
Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1400
Nick Hardy +25000 +4000 +1400
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4500 +1600
Alex Smalley +25000 +4000 +1400
Seamus Power +30000 +5000 +1800
Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +1800
S.H. Kim +30000 +5500 +2000
Grayson Murray +30000 +5000 +1800
Webb Simpson +35000 +6000 +2000
Davis Riley +40000 +8000 +2800
Peter Malnati +80000 +13000 +4000

