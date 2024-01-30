Ranking all Las Vegas Hotels, Casinos if you’re visiting for Super Bowl 58

As someone that spends an inordinate amount of time in Las Vegas, we can confirm that how much you enjoy your stay in Sin City is often directly correlated to where you stay for your trip.

Las Vegas is big enough where even Strip neighborhoods are a thing now, so while there’s certainly action and fun everywhere, there’s also some places that are better than others.

Here’s one man’s brief opinions that’s stayed in most of them*

Tier 1

Cosmopolitan: Vibes are immaculate, incredible food, tons of cool things to do, secret/hidden stuff everywhere, and it’s just a mood that’s different than everywhere else. The pools are just an 8.5, but the location is a 10+. Table games can be cheaper than you’d expect, and you won’t need a car because you’re in the middle of everything and can walk basically anywhere too.

Wynn/Encore: The service is incredible (you’ll have Frank Sinatra playing when you walk into your room for the first time), the pool is breathtaking, and everything is just about perfect. Likely the best pure 5-star casino property on earth. Urth Cafe for breakfast every day is my favorite, and having Grand Lux open 24/7 across the footbridge at Palazzo is a bonus. Very expensive to play table games, and a bit north so walkability is an issue. Speaking of Palazzo...

Venetian/Palazzo: Canyon Ranch Spa, massive pools with great drinks, great food options 24/7, and it’s overall wonderful. There’s zero flaws, but call the service a 9.8 out of 10, and it can get a smidge crowded. But even the basic rooms are huge suites with a living area, and can sleep at least 4-6 people in a pinch.

Tier 1A

Bellagio: Used to be No. 1 until MGM ruined it, but the fountains, botanical gardens, and Mayfair Club are still three of the best things in Vegas. Great pool, great gelato, and you can make Ocean’s Eleven references unabated.

Resorts World: You’re far from everything, and this place needs a theme. But it’s massive, the pools are outstanding, the Asian-themed food court is the best in Vegas, and the gambling is good. Gatsby’s bar can be fun, find all the speakeasies and the fancy bar on the 66th floor. Can be a bargain on the right weekend too.

Tier 2

Sahara: Has everything you need including a terrific pool, and much cheaper than most strip properties. But very far north so you’ll be walking a lot, and the table games can be a bit cheap (triple zero roulette for example).

The Cromwell: Great location next to Linq Promenade, but not crappy like Linq. Drai’s is a fun club/pool party apparently. Owned by Caesars but going for boutique vibe.

Aria: Some people love it, and the food options on the second floor are tremendous. But it’s just so dark on the casino floor, and the pool isn’t amazing. Also the rooms as of late have been under-maintained. Great location, but for their usual price point it’s a pass.

Mirage (soon to be Hard Rock): Still in naming transition for another two years, but the pool is really great and it’s often a bargain. Huge gaming floor, Beatles LOVE show is great, decent food options, pretty walkable.

Park MGM: Only 100% smoke-free place, good food, and a big pool that’s very relaxed. Eataly food court inside is delicious, as is Crack Shack and Best Friend. My default when I’m just working in Vegas, and no one else is in town with me.

New York New York: Cheap, lots of good “cheap” food, and perfectly comfortable. Pool is meh, but property is big and if you’re not going to be in your room much anyway it’s great. Underrated.

Mandalay Bay/Delano: Cheap but at least 4-star level service, huge-but-crowded pools area, decent food options, and perfectly fine. Downside is you’ll need to take the free monorail to Tropicana Ave. to get anywhere because you’re so far south, and the last time I stayed there I’ve never seen so many kids in a Vegas resort. It felt like a day care on a Wednesday.

Tier 2B

MGM Grand: It’s falling apart, and the last two times I stayed there were times I couldn’t take a shower because the water was turned off for hours at a time. But it’s huge, cheap, there’s a lot to do and eat, and the pool with the lazy river is an elite way to spend an inebriated afternoon. Used to be the largest hotel in the world.

Paris: Should be better, but rooms are quite boring and the pool is pedestrian. Either lean into the theme or get rid of it. Also really dark in the casino, but very centrally located.

Tier 3

Caesars: Crowded, awful service, always under construction, will nickel/dime you for everything. Bacchanal Buffet is amazing if you want an old school buffet at full price, but otherwise the most overrated hotel in Vegas by a mile.

Horseshoe: It’s cheap, and you can use Paris amenities next door.

TI: Bargain reasons only. If everyone else is sold out, you can do worse. Gilley’s country bar is usually packed if you line dance.

Planet Hollywood: What happens when you just build stuff on top of stuff while attached to a mall you don’t own. Walkable everywhere, but not memorable at all, lame pool.

Tier Nah

Flamingo

Tropicana

Circus Circus (it’s pretty gross!)

Harrah’s

Excalibur (trying to shed the Dirty Castle image of late however)

Luxor

Rio (I haven’t stayed since the refresh and new owners late in 2023 however)

The Strat

The Linq: This deserves its own story: I comped my friends four nights here, and canceled the last three because their room was so awful. It’s not even worth free!

Downtown Hotels

Circa: Maybe the best place in Vegas. Fantastic service, tons to do, and Stadium Swim and the sportsbook is heaven if you’re a sports fan. Best place to gamble in Vegas, and they lean into old-school vibes. I love it so much, and Barry’s downstairs is a fantastic steakhouse.

Golden Nugget: If it’s really cheap, sure. But pretty meh otherwise despite the water slide through the sharks.

The D/Golden Gate: You can use the Stadium Swim pool at Circa if you stay here, and this is a great “ballin’ on a budget” move. But don’t expect much otherwise. Andiamo Steakhouse in The D is a great hidden gem.

The Grand: Maybe? I’ve never stayed here, but it’s clean, refreshed, and good gambling and food. Plus there’s always a $5 craps table, and you can get a hot dog and a beer for $2.

Everywhere else: Probably not? Though we’ve heard Main Street Station is making an old school comeback.

Off-Strip

The Palms: They just re-did it, and it’s a hidden gem for now. Huge casino, great food options, incredible pool, and still very cheap because they need to fill it. But you’ll need a car, or prepare to buy a lot of Uber’s.

* Still haven’t gotten to Fontainebleau yet since it just opened in December