Pacers vs. Celtics pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, January 30

The Indiana Pacers (27-20) will hope to become the third team to knock off the Boston Celtics (36-11) at home this season when the teams match up Tuesday evening. This is the fifth meeting between these teams this season, with one matchup coming in the In-Season Tournament. The Pacers on a three-game winning streak while the Celtics are coming off a win Monday over the Pelicans.

Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to questionable for Indiana, suggesting he’ll return. Myles Tuner and Bennedict Mathurin are also questionable for the Pacers. The Celtics won’t release an official injury report until 1 p.m. ET but Kristaps Porzingis likely plays after sitting Monday’s game while Al Horford likely rests after playing Monday’s game.

The Celtics are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 245. Boston is -278 on the moneyline while Indiana is +225.

Pacers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +7

Even though the Celtics have lost just two games at home all season, both have come this month. The Pacers have plenty of experience playing this Boston team and could be getting their star point guard back, while the Celtics are coming off a hard-fought win Monday and could have some fatigue. Boston is 5-3 ATS on no rest this season and 5-4 ATS with a rest disadvantage, while Indiana is 5-4 ATS with a rest advatnage.

The Pacers have been playing well without Haliburton, as new acquisition Pascal Siakam has elevated his game nicely. I like Indiana to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 245

Two games between these teams have gone over this total, while two have gone under. The average total in those four games is 244. The Celtics are 11-12 to the over as the home team while the Pacers are 10-9-2 to the over as the away team. Indiana is 27-19-2 to overs on the season and with Haliburton set to return, I like this game to go over the total.