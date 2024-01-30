NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 30

Just five games are on tap for Tuesday’s NBA schedule, but there are still plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings NBA DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers, $4,900

Update: McConnell has been ruled out due to an illness. Bennedict Mathurin is questionable but he’s at the $5k threshold and would see more usage with McConnell out.

Coming in right below the value line is McConnell, who will help the Pacers in tonight’s road matchup against the Boston Celtics this evening. He’s been averaging 21.75 DKFP per game this season and even when he’s not much of a scoring threat, he’s still give DFS managers value through his ability to produce assists. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 5.0 assists against the Celtics this season and I’d consider him for your lineups tonight.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls, $4,800

Dosunmu has been putting together solid DFS performances as of late and has a chance to continue to up his season averages when the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors tonight. He’s racked up at least 27 DKFP in three of his last four games and got there by putting up 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Continue to jump on the Dosunmu train while he’s still considered a value play.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers, $3,800

Hachimura has been hit or miss in DFS throughout the month, but he’s put together a few solid performances in the last week. He earned DFS users 26.75 DKFP in last night’s game against the Rockets, delivering 16 points and five rebounds in the loss. At the cheap price of $3,800, I’d take a flyer on him and draft him for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks tonight.