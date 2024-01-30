Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

There are just five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Even though the schedule is condensed, that doesn’t mean there aren’t strong player props for bettors to back. Here’s some of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrese Haliburton over 11.5 assists vs. Celtics (+110)

Prior to Haliburton’s hamstring acting up, he had an 11-game stretch where he logged double-digit assists in each game. He went over this particular line seven times, with two unders coming at 11 assists. He went under this line in the last two games against the Celtics prior to missing time, but went over this mark in the In-Season Tournament knockout round. With the Pacers guard set to return tonight, I think he has a big showing against the best team in the NBA.

Clint Capela double-double vs. Lakers (+125)

The Hawks big man has hit on this prop in three of the last four games, and has 20 double-doubles on the season. Capela does have a tough matchup against the Lakers, but there’s a possibility Anthony Davis either doesn’t suit up or is limited by recurring hip spasms. I like Atlanta’s center to continue his recent stretch of strong play and get a double-double Tuesday.

Lauri Markkanen under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Knicks (+124)

The Jazz combo forward has been hot and cold from deep, going under this line in four of the last seven games despite shooting 42.3% from three-point range during this stretch. The Knicks are just outside the top 10 in opponent three-point percentage, and they’ll be looking to hone in on Markkanen defensively. Both teams are on a back-to-back set, so there might be some lapses offensively across the board which leads me to believe Markkanen will go under this line.

DeMar DeRozan over 1.5 steals vs. Raptors (+140)

The former Toronto guard had one steal in his last two meetings with the Raptors, but logged four steals in the first meeting between the teams. The Bulls guard has logged at least one steal in each of the last six games. The Raptors aren’t giving up a lot of steals to opponents but DeRozan has had some success here and is on a bit of a streak. I like him to go over this line against a rebuilding Toronto side.

Stephen Curry over 37.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. 76ers (-120)

In the last four games, Curry has averaged 32.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game as the Warriors try to get out of this funk and make some sort of push towards a play-in spot. This is the last game of Golden State’s homestand, and the 76ers might be without both Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. There’s no better opportunity for Curry to go off and lead the Warriors to a crucial win, and I think he has a monster showing.