DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: Everything New Players Need to Know for 2024

Looking to start your Reignmakers PGA TOUR collection and start competing for up to over $13 million in prizing throughout 2024? You’ve come to the right place.

This article lays out all the info Reignmakers PGA TOUR beginners need to know. Here’s what will be broken down:

What is Reignmakers PGA TOUR and how to get started

Starter Pack

Starter-Only Contests

Rarity Tiers and Card Scarcity

Headline Sets vs. Side Sets

Trade-In Recipes

2024 Prizing

Achievements and Franchise Score Programs

Additional resources

Let’s get into the details.

What is Reignmakers PGA TOUR and how to get started

DraftKings Reignmakers allows players to build a collection of gamified golfer game cards through pack drops, auctions, and secondary marketplace, officially licensed by the PGA TOUR, allowing participants to draft those cards in fantasy contests throughout the year.

Each player card represents an athlete and scores points based on the player’s statistical performance in a given event or game.

During the golf season, there is a large variety of fantasy contests posted in the Reignmakers lobby that cater to participants with both large and small Reignmakers’ golfer card collections.

Starter Pack

All customers, both new and existing, will be able to claim a 35-golfer starter pack beginning on January 30. Starter packs will include golfers from all ranks and players will choose their featured golfer from a list of options. Here’s the breakdown:

Featured golfer: 1

Group 1: 5

Group 2: 8

Group 3: 8

Group 4: 13

The starter pack contains cards that are usable at the CORE level all season. The only difference between CORE cards and Starter pack cards is that they are non-sellable. There will be no restrictions on using an entire lineup of starter cards in a normal CORE contest. Packs will also grant access to our “everybody wins” contests to start the season. There is a limit of one claimable pack per person.

Rarity Tiers and Card Scarcity

Roster format will be the popular six-golfer roster setup without a Captain spot. This format should feel familiar to our traditional DFS players and it’s expected this will provide added value to low serial number editioned cards.

Card rarity requirements by tier are the following:

Showdown contests will use the five-golfer roster with a captain slot to align with Showdown rules in traditional DFS.

The LEGENDARY tier “guaranteed scarcity,” which determines the maximum edition count of all digital golfer cards that hold season-long eligibility that will be released throughout the 2024 season, will be 50. For a full breakdown of guaranteed scarcity by rarity and edition tier, see below:

The “Edition Tier” attribute, which is used to determine edition counts of individual golfers, will use Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) as of the conclusion of the RSM Classic on November 20, 2023. The main reason for this is to provide a comprehensive view of golfer rankings. The criteria for each Edition Tier in 2024 includes:

Group 1 - Top 25 golfers in the Reignmakers PGA TOUR ecosystem ranked by OWGR as of the conclusion of the RSM Classic

Group 2 - Top 26-75 golfers in the Reignmakers PGA TOUR ecosystem ranked by OWGR as of the conclusion of the RSM Classic

Group 3 - Top 76-125 golfers in the Reignmakers PGA TOUR ecosystem ranked by OWGR as of the conclusion of the RSM Classic

Group 4 - All remaining golfers outside of the Top 125 in the Reignmakers PGA TOUR ecosystem ranked by OWGR that played in over three events in the 2023 calendar year

NEW - Group 5 - Any golfer who played in three or fewer events throughout the 2023 calendar year

For the full Edition Tier breakdown, visit HERE.

The number of golfers within each tier is subject to change, as golfers either opt-in or opt-out of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR program. For golfers who opt-out, production of their cards will cease on a going-forward basis, but cards will still be playable in future events where eligible. Holders of these cards will also receive tickets to a DFS contest with the following details:

Snapshot Date: August 25, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Tournament: TOUR Championship

Prize Pool: The total prize pool will be based on the number of affected golfers (those that opted-out after their 2024 cards were produced and distributed) by Edition Tier.

Group 1: $50K Group 2: $25K Group 3: $10K Group 4: $5K

Distribution: Players will be able to leverage the Trade-In Portal to exchange cards for contest tickets, where the number of tickets received will be determined based on the rarity tier of the card(s) burned.

For more information on gameplay, please visit our Reignmakers How to Play page.

Headline Sets vs. Side Sets

There will be three Headline Sets throughout 2024 (Tee Box, Fairway and Flagstick).

Cards from Headline Sets carry season-long benefits, providing Reignmakers PGA TOUR players the ability to enter into non-cash Reignmakers PGA TOUR contests year-round!

Here’s the breakdown:

Headline Set Details Set Timing Release Franchise Score Multiplier Benefits Set Timing Release Franchise Score Multiplier Benefits Tee Box Expected January and February 3x 50% of RMWC Qualifiers require Tee Box cards for Gated Contests; Headline set specific Achievements Fairway Expected March and April 2x Community-Driven Utility - $400K in additional contest prizing (more details to follow) Flagstick Expected May 5x Utility to be announced at a later date

As for Side Sets, there will be five Side Sets (Supercharged, Royal, Instant Win, Hybrid and FedEx Cup Playoff) to be dropped beginning on January 30. Here’s the breakdown:

Side Set Details Set Where to find Introduced Benefits Set Where to find Introduced Benefits Supercharged Exclusive to Pack Breaks 1/30 5x Franchise Score; 1 Renewable for same player at RM tier for 2025 via Trade-In (+ RM Token) Royal Exclusive to Pack Drops 1/30 2K Franchise Score points; Generate Crowns for holding (See details below) Instant Win Pack Drops, Pack Breaks and DFS Prizing 1/30 Cards that can be traded in via the Reignmakers Trade-In Portal to redeem DK Dollars Hybrid Exclusive to Showdown packs 2/6 5x Franchise Score Set Multiplier5x Franchise Score Set Multiplier; Cards that can be played all season long in both the Showdown and Classic format FedEx Cup Playoff Exclusive to Showdown Packs, Pack Drops, Auctions, Pack Breaks and Prizing TBD 5x Franchise Score Set Multiplier; Access to the Set-Gated $1M 3-week contest offering spanning the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Trade-In recipes are another way for players to acquire golfer game cards. Recipes require players to input specified collectibles in order to receive the output of the specified reward.

Some recipes require a Trade-In token, which are DraftKings’ unique type of collectible exclusive to Reignmakers. Trade-In tokens are only eligible for use at their assigned rarity tier. Trade-in tokens can be used in any Reignmakers PGA TOUR recipe which may give output of cards, packs, and DFS tickets.

2024 Prizing Update

For the 2024 season of Reignmakers PGA TOUR, DraftKings is offering even more prizing and ways to win, with over $13M in total cash up for grabs in the Classic format. There are many different ways to play, so check out how and what’s up for grabs:

The weekly breakdown of prizing is below.

This season we are targeting the following cash prize ranges by rarity tier:

CORE: 5%-10%

RARE: 15%-20%

ELITE: 25%-30%

LEGENDARY: 15%-25%

REIGNMAKER: 15%-25%

Note that these are estimates and may be subject to change.

Achievements and Franchise Score Programs

Achievements is the Reignmakers rewards program that allows players to acquire prizing by accomplishing specific challenges throughout the season.

Franchise Score is the Reignmakers rewards program that allows players to compete for prizing by growing and maintaining their golfer game card collection.

To the delight of season-long collectors and Greens Pass holders, there will be 12 monthly snapshots throughout the year for Reignmakers PGA TOUR, totaling $1.2M. These snapshots will be based on the overall, cumulative leaderboard that represents a player’s Franchise Score based on their entire collection. Additionally, monthly payouts will be concentrated in the months between launch and the FedEx Cup Playoffs, similar to Season 1. Our second Franchise Score initiative will be a Featured Drop leaderboard, whose purpose is to reward users during the biggest moment of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR season, totaling $800K. The weekly leaderboard is set to be eliminated for Reignmakers PGA TOUR in 2024.

Achievements : Last season, Achievements kicked off in April, with both completions & progress since the beginning of the season being backdated. This season, Achievements will start on January 30, 2024. Achievements will span from things returning Reignmakers players may know, like “Pack Ripper” and “Ironman,” along with new achievements — which players will be able to complete for rewards, such as packs, crowns, tier credits, etc.

: Last season, Achievements kicked off in April, with both completions & progress since the beginning of the season being backdated. This season, Achievements will start on January 30, 2024. Achievements will span from things returning Reignmakers players may know, like “Pack Ripper” and “Ironman,” along with new achievements — which players will be able to complete for rewards, such as packs, crowns, tier credits, etc. Reignmakers PGA TOUR World Championship : Compete for a chance to win a piece of the $500K prize pool and a spot at the live final, with first place taking $125K! Check back later for full details around the event details and how to qualify.

: Compete for a chance to win a piece of the $500K prize pool and a spot at the live final, with first place taking $125K! Check back later for full details around the event details and how to qualify. Experiential Contests: Throughout the season, DraftKings will also be offering attribute-gated contests for the shot at winning VIP experiences at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charles Schwab Challenge, Travelers Championship and BMW Championship!

Go here for more on what’s happening with these rewards programs in 2024.

Resources & Links

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Sets - go here for more details on all the Reignmakers PGA TOUR sets dropping throughout 2024.

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Franchise Score LP - go here for more information on Reignmakers PGA TOUR Franchise Score.

Reignmakers PGA TOUR How To Play - go here for more on how to play Reignmakers PGA TOUR, including:

Scoring

Contest Types

Contest rarity tiers

…and more!

