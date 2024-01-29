Latest injury updates for 49ers TE George Kittle ahead of Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is dealing with a toe injury ahead of Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He sustained the injury during the team’s 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Kittle caught just two targets for 27 yards in the come-from-behind victory over Detroit. Through two games this postseason, the All-Pro has hauled in six targets for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Niners.

Super Bowl 58: 49ers vs. Chiefs

George Kittle injury updates

Monday 1/29 update: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media that Kittle will be considered day-to-day this week as he deals with the toe injury. The Niners will have a few days off before resuming practice on Thursday and with the Super Bowl taking place in 13 days, the All-Pro tight end should have plenty of time to rest and heal for the championship showdown.