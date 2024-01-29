Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu out for Super Bowl 58 with torn ACL

The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading to Super Bowl 58 without defensive end Charles Omenihu. Omenihu, who has been a key piece of the Chiefs’ backfield presence this season, suffered a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.

Omenihu recorded seven sacks and two forced fumbles over 11 games this season, including a strip-sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. After leaving the game with an injury, he was optimistic about his chances to play in Super Bowl 58 with the rest of his Kansas City teammates, but will be supporting from the sidelines in Las Vegas.

The DE may also need to sit out the first several games of the 2024 season depending on his recovery timeline. He missed the first six games of the 2023 season after receiving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Niners opened Monday as 1-point favorites so this injury may have impacted the line slightly. The Chiefs’ defensive line depth will be tested a bit.