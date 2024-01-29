Where are the Ravens drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes came crashing to an end with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. The 17-10 loss featured an end zone interception thrown by Lamar Jackson and a Zay Flowers fumble less than one yard from the end zone, costing the Ravens several significant scoring opportunities. With the loss, the Ravens need to start looking toward the 2024 offseason and upcoming NFL Draft. They had a successful 13-4 regular season in 2023 and earned the top seed in the AFC, but have yet to get over that Super Bowl hump in the Lamar Jackson era.

Ravens draft order: 30th

After Baltimore’s deep postseason run, they land at 30th in the draft order. As of now, the Ravens have eight draft picks available to them in 2024. Their biggest needs come at guard, wide receiver, pass rusher, and cornerback.

Ravens mock draft: First-round pick

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

The positional direction in which the Ravens decide to go with the 30th pick of the draft will likely determine on which top overall prospects remain on the board at that point, rather than prospects of a single position. If Fautanu remains on the board when the Ravens pick, he would be a likely selection. Houston OT Patrick Paul is another option if they choose to beef up their offensive line.

However, keep an eye out for pass rushers like Duke’s Graham Barton and Washington’s Bralen Trice as defensive options here. Several mock drafts project the Ravens to take another wide receiver, as Nelsoh Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. are coming up on free agency in 2024.