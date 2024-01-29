How to Compete for Waste Management Phoenix Open VIP Packages via Reignmakers Pebble Beach Pro Am PGA TOUR Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is holding a Portfolio Gated Contest for this week’s Pebble Beach Pro Am. Compete in a CORE Portfolio Gated Contest to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Winners each receive a VIP experience for two at the Waste Management Phoenix Open being held at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., on February 8-11, 2024. Learn more here and below.

CORE Contest Prizing

The full VIP package awarded to the top two finishers (2) in the CORE contests includes:

Two General Admission tickets per winner to “The Greatest Show on Grass”

$1.5K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Access to the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale (no reservation or expenses provided by DraftKings)

Adjacent to historic TPC Scottsdale, DraftKings Sportsbook is the premier destination for entertainment. Feel the energy as you follow the action on 2,700 square feet of video screens, and take advantage of the beautiful outdoor patio, VIP cabanas, and fire pits. Learn more HERE.

Important Notes

Tickets awarded for second place in the CORE gated contest are for Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, event access.

Tickets awarded for first place in the CORE gated contest are for Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11, event access.

CORE Contest Gating

The CORE contest requires you to hold a full lineup of Tee Box Set players at CORE tier or above.

For more terms and conditions see below:

