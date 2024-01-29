Pick on the Total for Boston U-Holy Cross on January 29

The Boston University Terriers and Holy Cross Crusaders hook up in in Worcester on Monday, both looking to climb out of the bottom half of the Patriots League standings.

Boston University Terriers (-4, 135.5) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

The most dominant core in this game is the Boston University defense, which overall entered the week 117th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, but are doing their best work away from home.

Only 20 teams are allowing fewer points per possession in road and neutral court games with Boston Universally surrendering 6.1 points fewer per 100 possessions away from home than at home.

The Terriers face a Holy Cross offense that entered the week 273rd in points scored on a per possession basis with an inability to get second chance points being their biggest weakness, ranking 331st in the nation in offensive rebound percentage, grabbing a rebound on just 21% of their missed shots.

While Holy Cross has been a decent 3-point shooting team, ranking 145th in 3-point shooting percentage, they have to face a Terriers defense that is 72nd in the country in road 3-point shooting percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 32.1% from 3-point range.

For all that Boston University does well on defense, the lack on offense, entering the week 304th in 3-point shooting percentage, 322nd in 2-point shooting percentage, and 334th in points scored on a per possession basis. Boston’s scoring per possession drops by 11.5 points per 100 possessions when away from home as the team is 344th in points per possession in road and neutral court games.

Both teams also are playing at a slow tempo with Boston University 305th in the country in possessions per game and Holy Cross 313th out of the 362 Division I teams.

With Boston University’s stout road defense coupled with a pair of slow and scuffling offenses, points will be at a premium in this Patriot League clash on Monday.

The Play: Boston U vs. Holy Cross Under 135.5