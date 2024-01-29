Ravens Super Bowl odds: What Baltimore needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 59

The Baltimore Ravens made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. It felt like this was the Ravens’ year as quarterback Lamar Jackson figures to take home his second MVP Award of his career, but it wasn’t meant to be. With the Chiefs still looking like the juggernaut in the AFC, what do the Ravens need to do in the 2024 offseason to not only make it to Super Bowl 59 but win it?

The story of Baltimore’s offseason last year was whether they were going to sign free-agent quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal. They got it done, so at least they don’t have that huge impending shadow looming over them. Baltimore’s free agent class is led by Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Queen, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Kevin Zeitler and Justin Madubuike. The Ravens remain a run-heavy team, so they will need to invest in a running back and need to look into bolstering their offensive and defensive lines.

A lot of Baltimore’s success next season will hinge on two things: staying healthy and building off this season. The Ravens lost Dobbins to a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2023 season and had to make do with Edwards and Justice Hill for the majority of the season. They also lost star tight end Mark Andrews for the end of the year, and while he was able to return for the AFC Championship Game, it was his first game action since Week 11.

Baltimore’s offense benefitted from drafting rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers. He and Andrews will be back next season, but the Ravens' offense could open up even further if they were to bring in another pass-catcher who could play a solid secondary role. Tee Higgins comes to mind, as he will be a free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals, and that would be a huge signing for them.

Continuing the momentum that Baltimore started this season also can help them win next year’s Super Bowl. In this year’s AFC Championship Game, they had two turnovers in the endzone and lost by seven. The defense stepped up late, and the offense played one of its worst games of the season. Baltimore could be in for two new coordinators, but if they aren’t, the Ravens had the fourth-highest-scoring offense in the league and allowed the fewest points on defense.