Wrexham vs. Blackburn Rovers: Picks, predictions, how to watch FA Cup match

Wrexham AFC will look to get back to winning ways Monday when the club takes on Blackburn Rovers from the EFL Championship in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Wrexham got a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the third round, while Blackburn Rovers won 5-2 over Cambridge United 5-2 in the third round.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wrexham v. Blackburn Rovers

Date: Monday, January 29

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds

Wrexham: +310

Draw: +330

Blackburn Rovers: -135

Moneyline pick: Blackburn Rovers -135

Even though Blackburn Rovers are near the bottom of the EFL Championship table, they are still two leagues up the domestic ladder on Wrexham and that talent gap will eventually come into play. Wrexham also haven’t been at their best, going down to 10 men in a 1-0 loss to Newport County last time out to see a three-match losing streak across all competitions end.

The key for Wrexham will be stopping midfielder Sammie Szmodics, who has 16 goals for Blackburn Rovers this season. The Red Dragons will be counting on Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin to score. That duo has combined for 23 goals this season.

Even if Wrexham play at their best, I think their FA Cup run ends in the fourth round against a superior side.