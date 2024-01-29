How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for FA Cup match vs. Blackburn Rovers

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will play in the fourth round of the FA Cup Monday against Blackburn Rovers from the EFL Championship. Wrexham advanced to this round after a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the third round.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Blackburn Rovers

Date: Monday, January 29

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+

Wrexham saw their three-match winning streak across all competitions end against Newport County, with the Red Dragons going down to 10 men in the 1-0 loss. Blackburn Rovers won 5-2 against Cambridge United in the third round of the FA Cup but are coming into this contest off a 4-1 loss to West Brom.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Blackburn Rovers are -135 favorites on the moneyline. Wrexham are +310 underdogs, and the draw comes in at +330.