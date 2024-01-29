Who will 49ers play in the Super Bowl 58?

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to Super Bowl 58, knocking off the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to book their reservation for Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be trying to secure a second straight Super Bowl victory. This is a rematch of Super Bowl 54 from four years ago, where the Chiefs defeated the Niners 31-20 in Miami.

San Francisco posted a 12-5 record during the regular season and was able to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home field advantage in the playoffs. The Niners were able to survive a tough challenge from the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round, hanging on for a 24-21 victory. In the NFC Championship Game, they managed to erase a 17-point halftime deficit and stormed back to topple the Lions 34-31.

San Francisco enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 47.5.